Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan Receives Delegation of Syria-Armenia Friendship Group

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. On April 26, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan received the delegation led by the Chair of the Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the People’s Assembly of the Syrian Arab Republic Lucy Iskenian, the parliament’s press service reported.

Welcoming the guests, the RA NA President highlighted the historical brotherhood with friendly Syria and the availability of multi-polar ties, underlining the practical role of the Syrian Armenian community.

Touching upon the presence of the deputies of the Armenian origin in the parliament of Syria, Alen Simonyan welcomed their involvement also in the Friendship Group with Armenia.

Thanking the RA NA President for the warm reception, the Head of the Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group conveyed to Alen Simonyan the address of the Speaker of the People’s Assembly of the Syrian Arab Republic Hammouda Sabbagh, which reaffirmed the mutual trust and cooperation formed between the parliaments.

The parties touched upon the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Syria, in this context stressing the implementation of the joint programmes of the parliaments of the two countries. Both sides recorded the inter-parliamentary cooperation in strengthening of the bases of the mutually beneficial cooperation.

At the meeting the situation in the region, in the post-war Artsakh, as well as the mission carried out by the Armenian peacekeepers in Syria were referred to.

At the end of the meeting the Syrian colleagues remembered the popular truth spread in their country that we answer to the faithfulness with faithfulness, underscoring that it has appeared as a result of the peace and mutual trust of the Armenians and Syrians.