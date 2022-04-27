Recognition of the right to self-determination is not a subject to any concession. The President of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, 27 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan on April 27 had a meeting with the officers of Prosecutor’s Office and the Investigative Committee.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, highly appreciating the success in preservation of law, fights against crime, including detection of corruption phenomena, the President of Artsakh mentioned that with effective cooperation it is necessary to consistently continue the work for ensuring the goals of criminal justice, including the prevention of new crimes, by thoroughly investigating all the cases and with a punitive policy.

Referring to internal and external challenges Arayik Harutyunyan emphasized that irrespective of all speculations, the protection of the right of the people of Artsakh to peaceful and dignified life in their own homeland is a priority for the authorities of Artsakh.

“Once again I reconfirm that we have chosen the peace agenda. But as I mentioned in my statement at the end of last year, the full recognition of the right to self-determination of the Armenians of Artsakh is not a subject to reservation and concession, and it’s the people of Artsakh who are exclusively responsible for that issue”, the President of Artsakh said and added that the authorities of Artsakh are fully loyal to the adopted principles, on the basis of which statehood was built over the last 30 years.