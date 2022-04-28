Erdogan comments on Armenia-Turkey normalization

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey during a meeting with representatives of national minorities in Turkey.

According to the Turkiye Gazetesi newspaper, Erdogan said that the normalization process with Armenia continues and that soon trade will commence and problems will be resolved.

“We are in negotiations with Armenia. Hopefully the borders will be opened and our relations will continue,” Erdogan said.