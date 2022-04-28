Principled disagreements over Karabakh status maintained between Armenia and Azerbaijan, says Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Russia has now focused its efforts on the formats that ensure real results in the Nagorno Karabakh issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

Zakharova said she is referring to the high-level trilateral agreements between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan.

“Principled disagreements are maintained between Baku and Yerevan over the status of Karabakh. We see our role in rapprochement of the sides,” she said.

Zakharova said that by providing support to Armenia and Azerbaijan in preparations for the peace treaty, Russia is guided with proposals on fundamental principles of establishing inter-state relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “These were prepared in Baku and received a constructive reaction from Yerevan. We think that these are good grounds for harmonizing the positions,” Zakharova said.