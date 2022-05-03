Speaker of Parliament describes police actions at protests as “appropriate”

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan commented on the actions of the police during the opposition civil disobedience campaigns in Yerevan, describing the law enforcement agency’s conduct as appropriate.

Simonyan thanked the police officers for protecting the rights of citizens.

“I once again express gratitude that they are protecting the rights of the other citizens and are not allowing the various small activities that are taking place to disturb the rights of other citizens. But at the same time, I say this again, I am treating with respect all those citizens who are exercising their right to freely demonstrate and I think that their rights must be protected as well,” Speaker Simonyan said.

Simonyan said that the opposition itself has noted that police are helping and supporting whenever any incidents take place.