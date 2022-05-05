Security Council Secretary comments on possibility of new Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Commenting on the question whether a new meeting is planned between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told reporters today that there are still issues, and they will start discussing the potential meeting of Pashinyan and Aliyev only after having the answers to these questions.

Before the meeting with the assistant to the Azerbaijani president Hikmet Hajiyev in Brussels on May 2, Mr. Grigoryan said that if the meeting is held in a constructive environment, it will be followed by the meeting of Pashinyan and Aliyev.

“There are issues, and we will start discussing the possible meeting of the leaders of the countries only after their answers. We still continue the discussions. And when the discussions reach some stage and the possible meeting is outlined, a public statement will be made”, he said.