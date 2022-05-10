Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 May

Arman Israyelyan appointed Head of Armenia’s Mission to NATO

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree on appointing Arman Israyelyan Head of Armenia’s Mission to NATO, the Presidential Office said.

According to another presidential decree, Gagik Hovhannisyan has been relieved from the position of Head of the Mission of Armenia to NATO.

 








