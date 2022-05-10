Arman Israyelyan appointed Head of Armenia’s Mission to NATO
YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree on appointing Arman Israyelyan Head of Armenia’s Mission to NATO, the Presidential Office said.
According to another presidential decree, Gagik Hovhannisyan has been relieved from the position of Head of the Mission of Armenia to NATO.
- 05.10-20:48 Arayik Harutyunyan sends a congratulatory message to the President-elect of the Republic of South Ossetia
- 05.10-20:40 Armenian PM attends the opening of exhibition of treasures from ancient Armenia in the Netherlands
- 05.10-19:40 Prime Minister Pashinyan lays wreath at khachkar in memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Netherlands
- 05.10-18:53 Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Netherlands on an official visit
- 05.10-18:15 Ambassador Hrachya Poladian presents credentials to the Sultan of Oman
- 05.10-17:59 Arayik Harutyunyan receives representatives of Russian community in Artsakh
- 05.10-17:31 Arman Israyelyan appointed Head of Armenia’s Mission to NATO
- 05.10-17:30 China keeps to its conviction about peaceful development and remains a committed builder of world peace
- 05.10-17:14 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-05-22
- 05.10-17:13 Asian Stocks - 10-05-22
- 05.10-17:06 We are following the situation – EU Ambassador on opposition demonstrations
- 05.10-16:43 Roma offers Mkhitaryan to renew contract
- 05.10-16:38 EU supports sustainable solution between Armenia and Azerbaijan – Ambassador
- 05.10-14:37 WHO report on excess deaths associated with COVID-19 in Armenia erroneously includes war casualties
- 05.10-14:29 Vice Speaker of Parliament, several foreign Ambassadors discuss Armenia-Turkey normalization
- 05.10-13:12 Armenia’s proposals handed over to Azerbaijan in Brussels include also status, security of Artsakh – Ambassador-at-large
- 05.10-13:04 “Under the Spell of Ararat: Treasures from Ancient Armenia” exhibition to open in Drents Museum of Netherlands
- 05.10-12:58 New technology center to be built in Yerevan
- 05.10-12:51 Armenian PM to pay official visit to Netherlands
- 05.10-12:35 Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation launches "Ser Artsakh" charity program
- 05.10-12:22 Armenian-American art dealer Larry Gagosian buys Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe painting for $195,000,000
- 05.10-12:12 Armenian PM’s advisor to attend International Oil Gas Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran
- 05.10-11:40 Several events to take place during Armenian Week in Italy
- 05.10-11:27 26 coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia in past week
- 05.10-11:00 Armenia to host session of UN World Tourism Organization
14:14, 05.04.2022
2200 views BREAKING: Armenian intelligence agency says demonstrators are plotting to seize parliament building during session
18:43, 05.06.2022
2073 views Yerevan buys 12-meter MAN buses
12:26, 05.06.2022
1922 views US Department of Justice seeks forfeiture of LA mansion allegedly paid for with bribes involving Gagik Khachatryan
16:54, 05.07.2022
1817 views Worker at Armenia’s Sotk mine shot by Azeri military
17:49, 05.04.2022
1679 views Armenian and Georgian Defense Ministers sign military cooperation program