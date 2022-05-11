Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 May

Pashinyan invites Prime Minister of Netherlands to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited the Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte to visit Armenia.

“It is my great pleasure to officially invite you to visit Armenia at a time of your convenience. I will be happy to host you,” Pashinyan told Rutte at a joint press conference in The Hague.








