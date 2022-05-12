Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 May

Russian Deputy PM to visit Armenia on May 12

Russian Deputy PM to visit Armenia on May 12

YEREVAN, MAY 12, ARMENPRESS. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk will lead a delegation to Armenia on May 12, according to the official e-gov.am platform.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]