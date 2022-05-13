Cabinet approves Public Administration Reforms Strategy

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the Public Administration Reforms Strategy, the 2022-2024 roadmap, the circle of results and the list of officials in charge of supervising and coordinating the work.

The strategy was presented at the Cabinet meeting by Justice Minister Karen Andreasyan.

“Perhaps I wouldn’t exaggerate if I said that this document is among the top 5 most important documents of our state, even after the Constitution,” he said.

Andreasyan noted that the strategy mentions numerous issues. “The problems of the entire public administration system are very objectively diagnosed in all levels, as well as all possible solutions in several phases.”

The strategy envisages 4 directions – Public Services, Human Resources, Institutional Modernization and Strategic Approach in Adopting Policy.