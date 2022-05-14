Armenian President, Russian Accounts Chamber Chief highlight the strategic partnership between two countries

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Chair of the Accounts Chamber of Russia Aleksei Kudrin, the Presidential office said.

The prospects of the economies of Armenia and Russia were discussed. Both sides attached importance to the strategic cooperation between Armenia and Russia, including in the economic sector.

Issues relating to the economic reforms of the two countries were touched upon. In this respect the Armenian President highlighted Mr. Kudrin’s interesting approaches and ideas over economic reforms.