Armenian athletes win 11 gold medals at European Para Armwrestling championship

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian athletes won 11 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals at the 24th European & Para Armwrestling Championships in Bucharest, Romania.

The athletes of the Armenian National Disabled Sports Federation, part of the National Armwrestling Team of Armenia, finished 2nd in the team ranking.

“We had rather serious results,” Armenian National Disabled Sports Federation President Sargis Stepanyan said. “Our athletes competed in virtually all divisions and weight classes.”

6 of the athletes sustained disabilities in the 2020 Artsakh war.

Stepanyan said he was most happy over athlete Sargis Harutyunyan’s victory. “Sargis Harutyunyan, who sustained a disability during the second Artsakh war, captured gold in the right-hand competition and won over his Turkish opponent in the final. He’s been training for many years and he is rather experienced.”

14 athletes took part in the championship. Their participation was sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, the Yerevan City Hall and the Armenian National Disabled Sports Federation.