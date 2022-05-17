Armenian President congratulates Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on birthday

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his birthday, the Armenian President’s Office said.

“I am convinced that the relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan, which are based on traditions of mutual understanding and trust, will further strengthen for the benefit of our nations.

I hope that we will continue the effective development of the mutually beneficial cooperation thanks to the joint efforts both at a bilateral level and within the frames of international organizations”, the President of Armenia said in his letter.