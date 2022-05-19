YEREVAN, MAY 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side remains committed to the implementation of the agreements. Accordingly, the Armenian side has not cancelled or rejected any meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said, commenting on the statements of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on the work of the Demarcation and Border Security Commission.

