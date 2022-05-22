PM Pashinyan arrives in Brussels on a working visit

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Brussels on a working visit, ARMENPRESS was infomred from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will have a private conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel. The trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is scheduled in Brussels today.