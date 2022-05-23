Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

Body of fisherman missing since May 6 found in Lake Sevan

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. After more than two weeks of search operations, rescuers say they have found the body of one of the fishermen who went missing in Lake Sevan on May 6.

The body of the 54-year-old victim was found in the waters near the coast of Tsovinar village.

 








