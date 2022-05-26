Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 May 2022

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-05-22

LONDON, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 May:

The price of aluminum down by 0.95% to $2874.00, copper price down by 0.85% to $9373.00, lead price down by 3.00% to $2103.50, nickel price up by 0.90% to $26788.00, tin price down by 0.13% to $34066.00, zinc price down by 1.06% to $3750.50, molybdenum price down by 0.54% to $40278.41, cobalt price stood at $75000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.









