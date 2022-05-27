EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championships: Flying bottles as referee stops Chaloyan bout after two standing eight-counts

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Fans started throwing water bottles into the ring at the EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships, when the referee stopped the Super Heavyweight quarterfinals bout between Armenia’s Davit Chaloyan against Spain’s Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi El Aissaoui. Ayoub Ghadfa Drissi El Aissaoui was declared winner by technical knockout in the first round.

Chaloyan was on his feet and appeared to be fit to continue fighting when the referee stopped the bout after two standing eight-counts.

Chaloyan’s corner was visibly angry over the decision and his coach threw a water bottle at the referee. Fans began throwing water bottles into the ring as well, hitting Team Armenia head coach Karen Aghamalyan himself.

The Team Armenia has already disputed the referee’s decision.