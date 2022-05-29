Boxer Narek Manasyan is in the semifinals of the European Championship

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Narek Manasyan, a member of the Armenian boxing team, reached the semifinals of the European Boxing Championship.

ARMENPRESS reports the fights of the 5th day of the competition are taking place in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex. In the quarterfinal member of the Armenian national team Narek Manasyan competed in the 92 kg weight with Armenian boxer representing Greece Vahan Nanidzanyan and won 5: 0.

Hovhannes Bachkov (63.5 kg), Arthur Bazeyan (57 kg), Rafael Hovhannisyan (86 kg) also reached the semifinals of the Armenian national team.

May 28 is a day off in the European Boxing Championship, and the semifinals will take place on May 29.