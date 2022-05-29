Aliyev again threatens to use force – Beglaryan urges international community take preventive measures

YEREVAN, MAY 28 ARMENPRESS. The State Minister of the Artsakh Republic Artak Beglaryan responded to the recent statement of the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. ARMENPRESS reports, Beglaryan wrote on his Telegram channel that the process and results of delimitation and demarcation of borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan should not affect the current and future status of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

“After all, the Karabakh conflict is not with the Republic of Armenia, but with the Nagorno Karabakh Republic. The Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict has not been settled, which is acknowledged by the whole world, regardless of certain differences of interests and formulations. If Azerbaijan wants to close the page of the conflict, clarify the status of Artsakh, it can carry out a process of delimitation and demarcation with the Artsakh Republic, at the same time returning our occupied territories and recognizing our independence," Beglaryan wrote.

According to the State Minister of Artsakh, the main principle of the conflict settlement is the full realization and recognition of the right of peoples to self-determination. Artak Beglaryan noted that non use of force or the threat to use force is another important international law, which has been grossly violated by Azerbaijan and continues to be violated. “Moreover, today Aliyev again threatened with new cases of use of force, which is a clear signal to the international community to take preventive and punitive measures. Encouraging and ignoring deviant behavior is gradually leading to international catastrophes, becoming part of international practice and customary law," Beglaryan wrote.