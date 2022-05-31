Two demonstrators, two police officers hospitalized in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 30, ARMENPRESS. Two demonstrators and two police officers were hospitalized after the latest anti-government protest in Yerevan.

The two demonstrators and two police officers were taken to the Heratsi #1 University Hospital where they are currently undergoing examination. “They are assessed as stable”, the Yerevan State Medical University Chief of Staff Shushan Danielyan said in a statement.

A scuffle took place outside the #3 government building in Yerevan when demonstrators attempted to breach the police line and enter the building.