62-year-old ethnic Armenian businessman shot dead in downtown Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 3, ARMENPRESS. 62-year-old ethnic Armenian businessman Hovhannes Kamaryan was shot dead by an unknown man in downtown Moscow, a source of law enforcement agencies told RIA Novosti.

Hovhannes Kamaryan was wanted by the Police of Armenia (preparing murder for profit).

The man suspected in the murder of Hovhannes Kamaryan has been arrested.

The incident occurred in Moscow’s Komsomolsky Avenue.

Criminal case has been initiated.