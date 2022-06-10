Armenian PM receives President of CoE Venice Commission

YEREVAN, JUNE 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today President of the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission Claire Bazy Malaurie, the PM’s Office said.

During the meeting the Prime Minister praised the fact that the government of Armenia is actively cooperating with the Council of Europe and the Venice Commission aimed at constantly improving the quality of legislative field necessary for the strengthening of democracy, protection of human rights and development of independent judiciary. Pashinyan assessed the partnership with PACE effective, the recent resolution of which records the normal and positive course of democratic reforms in Armenia, as well as the fact that the page of falsifying elections has been closed. In the context of the cooperation between the government of Armenia and the European structures, the PM recalled also the consistent work with the ECHR in the direction of the return of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other persons who are still held in Azerbaijan after the 44-day war.

The President of the Venice Commission thanked for the appreciation and reaffirmed the readiness to support Armenia’s democracy agenda so that the legal regulations in the country will be as firm as possible.

The sides exchanged views on the agenda of the bilateral partnership. PM Pashinyan said the reform of the judiciary – as an important institutional reform, remains one of the priorities of the government, and in this context the constant efforts for forming trust towards the justice quality, the judiciary, as well as for ensuring social guarantees for judges are important. Claire Bazy Malaurie said she shares the view of the Armenian PM, adding that the Venice Commission will support the Armenian government, the Constitutional Court in this process with all its tools.

Issues relating to the cooperation between the Commission on constitutional reforms and the Venice Commission were discussed at the meeting.

Both sides emphasized the importance of civil society engagement into the reforms process.

Nikol Pashinyan said that the government is determined in implementing the agenda of reforms and highlights on this path the support of the Council of Europe and the European structures.