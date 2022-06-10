We have common perception that process moves on: Lavrov on normalization process of relations between Yerevan and Baku

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is convinced that there will be final agreements over the settlement of the bilateral relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During a press conference in Yerevan together with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, the Russian FM, commenting on the question relating to the progress in the process of the normalization of the relations between Yerevan and Baku, reminded that after the 2020 large-scale war the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan held three trilateral meetings aimed at settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and solving the practical issues connected with the settlement of the relations.

“In my view, we have a common perception that the process moves forward. Perhaps, it would be desirable for the process to be faster, nevertheless, it moves on, substantive, positive, albeit still intermediate results are being achieved, but there is no doubt that there will also be final agreements. We try to contribute to it in every way. Of course, the sides have their own visions, which do not always coincide, especially on how to work in the upcoming stage, but in any case all our partners and we as well agree that the three statements adopted at the highest level are very simple roadmaps that we should all guided by”, the Russian FM said.

He reminded that the meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Commissions was held recently, and the next meeting is scheduled to take place in Moscow. Lavrov said the Russian side is ready to provide consulting support in this respect. According to the Russian top diplomat, the activities of the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan deputy prime ministerial working group dealing with the unblocking of transportation and economic communications in the region have also greatly moved forward.

“Therefore, I am sure that there is no other way than the complete normalization of the relations”, the Russian FM said.