Charles Aznavour Museum in Yerevan to allow visitors to feel spirit of late legendary singer in every corner

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. The Charles Aznavour Museum should be a living, interactive structure with modern solutions which will allow guests to feel the presence of the legendary singer in every corner of the Museum, Executive Director of the Aznavour Foundation Kristina Aznavour said in an interview to ARMENPRESS, adding that the idea of creating the Aznavour Center was born while Charles Aznavour was alive.

Kristina Aznavour said those who knew Aznavour, knew that he was a modest man and preferred to serve the Yerevan resident, which was donated to him by the state, to the public, by establishing there an educational-cultural center and a museum with innovative solutions.

Despite the rumors according to which an Aznavour Museum operates in Yerevan at this moment, Aznavour has never lived there during the visits in Armenia, there hasn’t been a museum.

“When we were talking about that topic, Aznavour said he wanted to give his homeland something that people could use. And the idea of creating the center was born. The center is going to be with innovative solutions as Aznavour himself liked and followed the innovative technologies. In addition to the museum section, there will also be master classes on music, cinema in the center, a teaching of French will be carried out by the French Institute, and there will also be a recording studio”, she said.

Kristina Aznavour said there is no museum in such a format in the region. She said that when they were working on the project, they studied several famous international museums in order to get inspired and acquainted with the contemporary solutions. The scenography of the Aznavour Museum has been developed by one of the most famous specialists of the field – Nathalie Crinière and her Paris team.

“We wanted to leave the classic museum format, it’s not so interesting now. The Aznavour Museum will be interactive and living, the artist will accompany the visitor from hall to hall, by telling his life story via an audio guide recorded by himself. The scenography of the Museum is already ready, the archival works have also been completed. We are planning to start the construction works soon, in order to make the current building in accordance with the concept of the Aznavour Center”, she said.

Kristina Aznavour said that with this new Center they will try to convey the values, life history and rich creative heritage of Charles Aznavour to the future generations as an inspiration.

Interview by Gayane Gaboyan

Photos by Hayk Badalyan