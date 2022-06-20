What will Starlink satellite internet connection give to Armenia?, clarifies High-tech ministry

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. According to the map of Starlink satellite internet provider, Starlink internet connection will be available in Armenia in 2023.

In response to the query of ARMENPRESS what will it give to Armenia, the Ministry of High Technological Industry said that Starlink satellite internet connection could be an additional, and in some cases an alternative internet connection for Armenia. It will allow people to use internet in remote areas regardless of cable access.

“Taking into account the fact that the provision of the satellite internet is carried out through radio frequencies, some changes need to made in the table of frequency distributions and several legal acts of Armenia, by providing satellite internet users with conditions for unauthorized use of those frequencies”, the ministry said.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, providing high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. Within each coverage area, orders are fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis. SpaceX has launched about 2,500 Starlink satellites to support its global network. Starlink provides satellite internet access coverage to 34 countries.