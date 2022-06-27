Armenian minister of education proposes German ambassador to develop inter-university cooperation

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan and his deputy Artur Martirosyan met today with Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Viktor Richter, the ministry said in a news release.

During the meeting Minister Dumanyan highlighted the continuation of Armenian-German cooperation in educational, scientific, cultural and sport fields, and stated that Armenia has a broad agenda to expand it. He mentioned several areas where Germany could provide consulting and expert support to Armenia.

Particularly, emphasizing the importance of a deep teaching of German in Armenia’s public schools, the sides considered the possibility of including more schools in the project. Vahram Dumanyan attached importance to the Armenian-German cooperation program in secondary professional field, as a result of which a dual education has been introduced in a number of secondary professional institutions of Armenia.

Minister Dumanyan also suggested to develop the inter-university cooperation by conducting student, teacher, young scientists exchange and research projects, as well as emphasized the necessity of holding joint events in culture and sport fields.

In this respect the minister highlighted the projects implemented by the support of DAAD, over which the Ambassador informed that the scholarships provided to Armenia will increase.

Viktor Richter highly valued the Armenian-German partnership, adding that Germany will continue the cooperation in all of the aforementioned directions and is ready to assist Armenia in steadily passing this path.

The meeting sides also touched upon the effective activity of the Armenian Diaspora in Germany.