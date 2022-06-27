EU’s Borrell to visit Iran today

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Iran on June 24, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, IRNA reports.

Borrell will meet with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and some other Iranian officials within the framework of ongoing exchange of views between Iran and the EU on bilateral ties and regional and international issues, according to the spokesman.