CoE Human Rights Commissioner welcomes Armenia’s ongoing reforms at meeting with Constitutional Court President

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Arman Dilanyan met with Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatović in Strasbourg on June 23, the press service of the Constitutional Court said.

During the meeting Arman Dilanyan highlighted the role of the CoE Commissioner for Human Rights in the protection of rights of different groups of the society in the European region.

Dunja Mijatović thanked the delegation of the Constitutional Court of Armenia for paying a working visit to Strasbourg and said that she always follows the developments happening in Armenia in the fields of human rights and rule of law, welcoming the ongoing democratic and judicial reforms in the country.

Touching upon the post-war situation in Artsakh, the President of the Constitutional Court stressed the urgency of the issue of immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and highlighted the role of the CoE Human Rights Commissioner in this matter.

The sides exchanged ideas on intensifying the future cooperation between the Constitutional Court and the Office of the CoE Human Rights Commissioner.