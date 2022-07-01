Voting on electing Prosecutor General of Armenia launched in Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing Prosecutor General of Armenia started in the Parliament at 16:00.

The voting is being held in a closed format and will last until 17:00.

The ruling Civil Contract faction has nominated Anna Vardapetyan for the Prosecutor General.

Since March 2, 2020, Anna Vardapetyan has been serving as assistant to the prime minister of Armenia.

The term of office of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan ends on September 16.