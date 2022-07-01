PM Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Lebanon

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon Najib Azmi Mikati on his re-election. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the message reads as follows,

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you on your re-election as Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon. I am full of hope that your tenure after the successful holding of the parliamentary elections will greatly contribute to the stabilization and further development of friendly Lebanon in this period full of challenges.

The Armenian-Lebanese relations, which are based on the traditional friendship and sincere sympathy between our peoples, have always stood out with special warmth, mutual trust, as well as a constant readiness to support each other in difficult moments.

I am full of hope that due to our joint efforts, the Armenian-Lebanese relations will enter a qualitatively new stage, expanding and strengthening in both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to reaffirm Armenia's commitment to contribute to international efforts aimed at establishing regional security and stability, in particular within the framework of the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."