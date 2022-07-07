Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 July 2022

Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani will arrive in Armenia on July 7 at the invitation of Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, the Office of Mr. Grigoryan said.

During his working visit Ali Shamkhani will meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Working discussions between the Secretaries of the Armenian and Iranian Security Councils are also scheduled.








