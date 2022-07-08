Secretary of Supreme National Security Council of Iran arrives in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Shamkhani and his delegation arrived in Armenia on July 7 at the invitation of Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, the Office of Mr. Grigoryan said.

Armen Grigoryan welcomed his Iranian counterpart at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport.

During his working visit Ali Shamkhani will also meet with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.