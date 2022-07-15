Armenian Deputy PM, EU’s Special Representative discuss regional developments

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the deputy PM’s Office said.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin.

The regional developments were discussed at the meeting. The sides exchanged views also on the current challenges and the opportunities to counter them.