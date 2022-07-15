Edvard Asryan appointed Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces
YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia signed a decree on appointing Edvard Asryan Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, the Presidential Office said.
Edvard Asryan was appointed to the post for a five-year term.
The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.
