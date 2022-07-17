Armenian, Kazakh officials discuss possibilities of importing oil products from Kazakhstan to Armenia  

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan had a meeting with Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov in Nur-Sultan during his working visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure informed that issues related to bilateral cooperation in the field of energy were discussed. In particular, the possibilities and conditions for the import of oil products from Kazakhstan to Armenia were discussed.

Issues regarding the exchange of successful experiences in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency were also discussed.