PM Pashinyan briefed on construction project of Garden of Life dedicated to victims of all Artsakh wars

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan chaired a consultation today discussing the construction of Garden of Life – a park dedicated to the memory of the victims of all Artsakh wars.

The Garden of Life will be built in the territory of the Botanical Garden of Yerevan.

During the meeting the PM was briefed on the construction project of the park, the architectural solutions and the functional zoning scheme. It was reported that the project area is around 35 hectares, there will be walking and recreational areas, alleys, bicycle paths, a stepped cascade and the peak will be the part symbolizing the life of heroes fallen for homeland. Completely new irrigation system will be built to serve the entire Botanical Garden.

The meeting touched upon issues relating to the implementation of the project, infrastructural solutions, equipment of the area, etc. A number of proposals and recommendations were made.

The issue of improving the Botanical Garden was also on the agenda. In this context the PM proposed to develop also the Garden’s development program in line with the construction of the Garden of Life.

The PM stated once again that the purpose of the Garden of Life is to assess life, symbolize the presence of the victims of Artsakh wars, adding that all architectural solutions should derive from this logic. Nikol Pashinyan said that any commercial activity in the territory of the park must be ruled out. He tasked to start the works taking into consideration the proposals and ideas discussed during today’s meeting.