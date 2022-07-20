Putin highly appreciated the development of Russian-Iranian relations at the meeting with Raisi

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting with the President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said that the relations between the two countries are developing at a good pace, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informed.

According to him, these relations have a significant contribution to the Syrian settlement, and in terms of trade, the countries can boast of record numbers.

"We can boast of record numbers of trade growth. We are strengthening our cooperation in the field of international security, making a significant contribution to the settlement of the Syrian crisis," Putin said during the meeting.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope that the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iran will be a turning point for the development of relations between the two countries.

"I have great hope that your official visit to Iran will become a turning point for the strengthening of relations between the two countries on issues of the regional and international agenda," Raisi said.