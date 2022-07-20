Armenia has no territorial claims towards its neighbors – Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received today the delegation of the German Bundestag led by Vice-President Katrin Göring-Eckardt, the Parliament’s press service said.

The sides highly valued the sustainable development of the Armenian-German friendly relations and the deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The conversation focused on the necessity of multi-layered parliamentary cooperation and joint projects between the Armenian National Assembly and the German Bundestag.

“Among EU states, Germany is Armenia’s largest trade partner. We also highly appreciate Germany’s support to Armenia’s democratic agenda”, Speaker Alen Simonyan said.

Issues relating to the post-war situation, the establishment of lasting peace in the region were discussed. The Speaker of Parliament said that Armenia is acting with an agenda to open a peaceful era in the region and is making efforts both in the direction of unblocking of regional infrastructures and transportation routes, and of delimitation and border security. He said Armenia has no territorial claims towards its neighbors.

The German Bundestag Vice-President said they closely follow the developments happening in the region and expressed confidence that peaceful negotiations are an effective mean to solve conflicts.

The sides also discussed practical issues relating to the organization of Christian Prayer Breakfast, a part of Germany’s rich parliamentary tradition, as well as renewable energy-related matters.