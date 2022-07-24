China Daily’s reporter sees future of media and social platforms in balanced development

BEIJING, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Reporter of international department at China Daily, Yang Ran, sees the future of classical journalism and social networks in a balanced development.

Yang Ran delivered a lecture for reporters who are participating in the program organized by China International Press Communication Center, touching upon the Chinese social platforms. She said that Chinese social platforms have two main directions, they are means of entertainment and development.

Cultural peculiarities and relevant trends are one of the main directions of Chinese social platforms.

“Currently, the traditional media outlets are facing a serious problem how to keep the balance between the classical journalism and social platforms. The future of classical journalism and social networks is in the joint, balanced development of both”, China Daily’s reporter said.

According to the study made by China International Press Communication Center, 1,32 billion people in China are connected to the internet. 90.5% of the internet users mainly use those social platforms where short videos are posted.

Now, social platforms considered to be entertainment platforms are more popular in China, they pass the Chinese Wechat, which is quite widespread across the country.

Wechat is not only a social platform for exchanging messages, but also serves for monetary payments and other programs.

There are also the Chinese versions of YouTube, Twitter and Facebook in China.

Reporting by Varvara Hayrapetyan