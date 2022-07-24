President Khachaturyan felicitates Italy’s Mattarella on birthday
12:36, 23 July 2022
YEREVAN, JULY 23, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulated Italian President Sergio Mattarella on his birthday.
“I cordially congratulate you and extend my best wishes on your birthday,” Khachaturyan said in a letter of congratulations. “Armenia attaches importance to the friendly relations with Italy based on common civilizational values. I am sure that the existing productive cooperation between our countries will enhance and become stronger both in bilateral and multilateral platforms. I wish robust health, success and all the best to you.”
