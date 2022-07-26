Government allocates 10,8 mln drams for organization of Pan-Armenian Olympiad on Armenian Studies

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia allocated 10,8 million drams for the organization of the Pan-Armenian Olympiad on Armenian Studies, the ministry of education, science, culture and sport said in a press release.

The Olympiad will take place in the first half of August and will be attended by around 90 delegates from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

The Pan-Armenian Olympiads on Armenian Studies are taking place once in 2 years. They aim at promoting the knowledge of Armenian language, literature, history and culture among Armenian children living abroad, helping to recognize Armenia and strengthen ties with the homeland.

The first Olympiad was held in 2003.

14-18 aged students with respective knowledge participate in the Olympiad. However, students, who do not speak Armenian, but have sufficient knowledge of Armenian history and culture, could also participate.

The Olympiad lasts a week, during which, in addition to competitions, other events are also organized. Visits are organized to Armenia’s beautiful sites, as well as the participants have a chance to meet with famous figures of different spheres.