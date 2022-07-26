Armenia’s economic activity index grows 11.8% in six months

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index increased by 11.8% in January-June 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year, the data released by the Statistical Committee says.

The industrial production volume grew 5.8% in January-June compared to the same period of the past year.

Gross domestic agricultural production volume declined by 5.5% compared to the same period of 2021.

Construction volume registered a 12.7% increase in January-June.

The increase in trade turnover comprised 10.7% in the first six months of this year.

The volume of services increased by 26.9%.

The growth in consumer price index is 8.1%, that in industrial production price index – 7.8%. Electricity production volume increased by 14.8%.

44% growth was registered in the external trade turnover volumes in January-June 2022 compared to January-June 2021. The export growth at this period comprised 36.3%, and the import growth – 48.7%.

The dram exchange rate against the US dollar comprised 468.24 in January-June 2022.