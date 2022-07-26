COVID-19. BA.5 Omicron most common in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 25, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the Institute of Molecular Biology of the National Academy of Sciences and the Armenian-Russian University, continues to carry out molecular-genetic examination of samples of patients with a positive PCR test for coronavirus disease.

According to ARMENPRESS, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informs that the following versions were found as a result of the examinations: B 1.1.529 (original version of Omicron), BA.2 ("Stealth" version), BA.4 and BA. 5, which prevails both in the whole world and in Armenia.

Taking into account the epidemic situation, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia once again calls on the citizens to continue to observe the anti-epidemic rules and to get vaccinated, because in the context of regularly appearing new strains, particularly "Omicron", vaccinations, including booster doses, are especially important.