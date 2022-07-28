“Zangezur corridor” logic unacceptable, Armenia refuses to discuss such issue – MP

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. From the very beginning Armenia has refused and is refusing to discuss an issue of “Zangezur corridor”, such logic is not acceptable in any way, Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Eduard Aghajanyan said at a press conference today.

“Armenia has repeatedly stated that the logic of “Zangezur corridor” is in no way acceptable for Armenia”, he said.

Aghajanyan reminded that the Office of the President of the European Council denied the statement of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev over the so-called “Zangezur corridor”, noting that no such issue has been discussed during the meeting of the Armenian Prime Minister, the Azerbaijani President and the President of the European Council.

“This behavior is not something new. Azerbaijan has always been distinguished by such a behavior. This does not help or promote the constructive discussions. But, unfortunately, our neighbors are distinguished by such inappropriate practices of not observing the agreements. Armenia’s position on this matter has not changed. Armenia refuses to discuss such an issue and has refused to discuss it from the very beginning”, the lawmaker said.