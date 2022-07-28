Ambassador Tracy expresses US government readiness to support Armenia strategic reforms

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan held a meeting with United States Ambassador Lynne Tracy.

Khachatryan thanked the United States government for the support provided for the implementation of reforms in Armenia.

The finance minister presented to Ambassador Tracy the priorities of the government’s 5-year program and the finance ministry’s fiscal policy agenda.

Ambassador Tracy expressed the United States government’s readiness to continue assisting in the implementation of both short-term programs as well as long-term strategic reforms.

Then, ideas were exchanged over the possibilities for creating a favorable investment environment in Armenia and the prospects of development of the Armenian-American cooperation.