Armenian, Czech FMs discuss regional security

YEREVAN, JULY 26, ARMENPRESS. The working visit of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan to the Czech Republic commenced, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement on social media.

“Minister Mirzoyan had a tête-à-tête conversation with Foreign Minister of Czechia Jan Lipavský, followed by the meeting in an extended format. Issues related to Armenian-Czech, Armenia-EU relations and regional security were discussed”, the Spokesperson said.








