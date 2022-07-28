FM Mirzoyan raises Armenian POW issue at meeting with Czech Senate President

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with President of the Senate of the Czech Republic Miloš Vystrčil during his working visit in Prague, the Foreign Ministry said.

The sides discussed the development of the Armenian-Czech inter-state relations, highlighting the constant strengthening of the cooperation also in the parliamentary format.

The officials also praised the level of the recent high-level inter-parliamentary mutual visits as a key indicator of bilateral readiness to consistently deepen the rich dialogue.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the agenda of ongoing reforms of the Armenian government aimed at strengthening democratic institutions, protecting human rights, strengthening the rule of law and fighting corruption.

The sides also touched upon issues relating to strengthening the Armenia-EU ties and the cooperation within the frames of the Eastern Partnership.

The situation in the South Caucasus was also discussed at the meeting. FM Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s ongoing efforts aimed at establishing stability and security in the region, noting that the situations caused by the use of force cannot create a stable ground for peace.

Touching upon the humanitarian problems caused by the 2020 war, the Armenian FM emphasized the necessity of immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians who are still illegally held in Azerbaijan, the preservation of Armenian monuments in the territories under the Azerbaijani control and the prevention of continuous cases of vandalism. In the context of humanitarian problems, the Czech side said that the provisions of the international law and the Geneva Conventions should be observed.