Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament, French Ambassador discuss regional security

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament Ruben Rubinyan held a meeting today with Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot, the Parliament’s press service said.

At the request of the Ambassador, the Vice Speaker of Parliament presented the current situation in the process of normalizing the Armenia-Turkey relations, as well as touched upon the agreements that have been reached recently.

A number of issues relating to regional security were also discussed during the meeting.