FM Mirzoyan lays wreath at cross-stone dedicated to Armenian-Czech friendship

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. On July 27, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Prague on a working visit, laid a wreath at the khachqar (cross-stone) dedicated to Armenian-Czech friendship, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.

The FM was accompanied by Marek Benda, Head of the Armenia-Czechia friendship group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic.