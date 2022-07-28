Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 July 2022

FM Mirzoyan lays wreath at cross-stone dedicated to Armenian-Czech friendship

YEREVAN, JULY 27, ARMENPRESS. On July 27, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Prague on a working visit, laid a wreath at the khachqar (cross-stone) dedicated to Armenian-Czech friendship, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.

The FM was accompanied by Marek Benda, Head of the Armenia-Czechia friendship group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic.








